Pickering Energy Partners Upgrades Oceaneering International (LSE:0KAN)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded their outlook for Oceaneering International (LSE:0KAN) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.71% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oceaneering International is 25.21 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.12 GBX to a high of 35.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from its latest reported closing price of 22.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oceaneering International is 2,502MM, a decrease of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 10.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KAN is 0.22%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 135,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,522K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,448K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KAN by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,438K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,938K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KAN by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 5,130K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KAN by 48.04% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,807K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KAN by 43.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,146K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KAN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

