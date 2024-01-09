Pickering Energy Partners Upgrades Comstock Resources (CRK)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded their outlook for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.24% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is 12.50. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.24% from its latest reported closing price of 8.91.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 3,022MM, an increase of 45.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $8.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.64%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.58 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.16%, an increase of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 107,273K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Group Holdings holds 8,586K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing an increase of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 57.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,206K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 4.60% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 4,888K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,295K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,137K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

