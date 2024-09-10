Pickering Energy Partners Initiates Coverage of Seadrill (OB:SDRL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage of Seadrill (OB:SDRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seadrill. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRL is 0.52%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 61,786K shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 4,898K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,971K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 4,051K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares , representing a decrease of 40.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,920K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares , representing a decrease of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,517K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 85.63% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 2,304K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

