Pickering Energy Partners Initiates Coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Unit (ET) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Unit (NYSE:ET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 17.63. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of 13.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 90,670MM, an increase of 12.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

Energy Transfer LP - Unit Declares $0.31 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $13.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.64%, the lowest has been 5.47%, and the highest has been 26.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer LP - Unit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 0.95%, a decrease of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 1,348,645K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 153,267K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 45.18% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 64,325K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,583K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.55% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 62,021K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,177K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 59,320K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,077K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 57,214K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,916K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 921.45% over the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.