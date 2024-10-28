Pickering Energy Partners Initiates Coverage of Crescent Energy (CRGY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.69% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crescent Energy is $15.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Energy is 2,482MM, a decrease of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Energy. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGY is 0.14%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.94% to 106,683K shares. The put/call ratio of CRGY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 7,776K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 81.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 428.28% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,485K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,665K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 0.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,830K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing an increase of 74.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 116.05% over the last quarter.

Crescent Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent Energy is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states. Its core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.