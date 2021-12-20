Pick Up This Deal Even Lower Than Director Roberts Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 15, Lithia Motors Inc's Director, Kenneth E. Roberts, invested $138,475.00 into 500 shares of LAD, for a cost per share of $276.95. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Roberts, with shares changing hands as low as $274.03 per share. Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAD's low point in its 52 week range is $272.76 per share, with $417.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which LAD insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2021 Kenneth E. Roberts Director 500 $276.95 $138,475.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Lithia Motors Inc is $1.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/10/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LAD, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

