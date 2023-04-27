Pick Up This Deal Even Lower Than Director Brown Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 28, The Charles Schwab Corporation's Director, Marianne Catherine Brown, invested $267,339.50 into 5,000 shares of SCHW, for a cost per share of $53.47. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and achieve a cost basis 5.8% cheaper than Brown, with shares changing hands as low as $50.35 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $86.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.79. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SCHW insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 34,387 $58.26 $2,003,324.72 03/16/2023 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 4,000 $58.37 $233,467.60 03/14/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 6,757 $56.08 $378,927.83 03/14/2023 Walter W. Bettinger Co-Chairman and CEO 50,000 $59.31 $2,965,500.00 03/14/2023 Peter B. Crawford MD and CFO 5,000 $57.96 $289,780.50 03/14/2023 John K. Adams Jr. Director 5,000 $59.31 $296,550.00 03/14/2023 Todd M. Ricketts Director 10,000 $56.79 $567,862.00 03/14/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 5,000 $57.28 $286,396.50 03/17/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 2,000 $54.39 $108,772.60 03/17/2023 Gerri Martin-flickinger Director 3,700 $54.16 $200,395.70 03/17/2023 Bernard J. Clark MD, Head of Adivsor Services 5,000 $54.83 $274,154.00 03/28/2023 Marianne Catherine Brown Director 5,000 $53.47 $267,339.50

The current annualized dividend paid by The Charles Schwab Corporation is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/11/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SCHW, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.