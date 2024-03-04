Pick Up This Cheap 5.8% Yielder Even Lower Than Director Bohjalian Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 23, Apartment Income REIT Corp's Director, Thomas N. Bohjalian, invested $23,250.00 into 750 shares of AIRC, for a cost per share of $31.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) and achieve a cost basis 3.8% cheaper than Bohjalian, with shares changing hands as low as $29.81 per share. Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIRC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.22 per share, with $38.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.82. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AIRC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/14/2024 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 889 $31.50 $28,003.50 02/23/2024 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 750 $31.00 $23,250.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Apartment Income REIT Corp is $1.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/15/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AIRC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 HEES Videos

 DOUG Next Dividend Date

 CLMB Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.