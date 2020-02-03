Pick Up This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Huerta Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on January 28, Delta Air Lines Inc 's Director, Michael P. Huerta, invested $58,816.55 into 1,025 shares of DAL, for a cost per share of $57.38. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and achieve a cost basis 2.2% cheaper than Huerta, with shares changing hands as low as $56.14 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.215 per share, with $63.4369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.74. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DAL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/28/2020 Michael P. Huerta Director 1,025 $57.38 $58,816.55

The current annualized dividend paid by Delta Air Lines Inc is $1.61/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/23/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DAL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.