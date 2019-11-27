Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock With 6.7% Yield Even Cheaper Than Director Bergstrom Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 23, Williams Cos Inc 's Director, Stephen W. Bergstrom, invested $229,863.00 into 10,000 shares of WMB, for a cost per share of $22.99. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Bergstrom, with shares changing hands as low as $22.84 per share. It should be noted that Bergstrom has collected $0.38/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 1.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Williams Cos Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.36 per share, with $29.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.83. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WMB insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $23.93 $239,300.00 08/07/2019 John D. Chandler Sr. Vice President & CFO 10,000 $23.24 $232,396.00 08/07/2019 Alan S. Armstrong President & CEO 10,000 $23.47 $234,653.00 08/08/2019 Terrance Lane Wilson SVP & General Counsel 4,000 $23.60 $94,400.00 08/14/2019 Michael A. Creel Director 10,000 $23.22 $232,191.00 08/23/2019 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 10,000 $22.99 $229,863.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Williams Cos Inc is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/12/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WMB, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 6.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

