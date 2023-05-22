Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Eichelberger Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 16, American States Water Co's Director, Thomas A. Eichelberger, invested $179,980.00 into 2,000 shares of AWR, for a cost per share of $89.99. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) and achieve a cost basis 3.0% cheaper than Eichelberger, with shares changing hands as low as $87.32 per share. It should be noted that Eichelberger has collected $0.40/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.5% on their purchase from a total return basis. American States Water Co shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.22 per share, with $100.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.44. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AWR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2023 Thomas A. Eichelberger Director 2,000 $89.99 $179,980.00

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.