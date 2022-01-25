Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Bairrington Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on January 20, Phillips 66 Partners LP's Director, Phillip David Bairrington, invested $72,469.80 into 1,630 shares of PSXP, for a cost per share of $44.46. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) and achieve a cost basis 7.0% cheaper than Bairrington, with shares changing hands as low as $41.34 per share. Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSXP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.21 per share, with $44.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.71. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PSXP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/20/2022 Mark Haney Director 1,623 $44.53 $72,277.55 01/20/2022 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,630 $44.46 $72,469.80

