Pick These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio

Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.

What’s Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investors’ favor, its price-to-sales could indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure that a company's growth is not overvalued.



A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.



If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. So, a stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.



Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.



The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.



However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and, ultimately, a higher price-to-sales ratio.



In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should also analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.



Caleres, Inc. CAL, Plains All American Pipeline PAA, TravelCenters of America Inc. TA, Green Dot GDOT and UFP Industries UFPI are some stocks that have a low price-to-sales ratio and the potential to offer higher returns.

Screening Parameters

Price to Sales less than Median Price to Sales for its Industry: The lower the price-to-sales ratio, the better.



Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than Median Price to Earnings for its Industry: The lower, the better.



Price to Book (common Equity) less than Median Price to Book for its Industry: This is another parameter to ensure the value feature of a stock.



Debt to Equity (Most Recent) less than Median Debt to Equity for its Industry: A company with less debt should have a stable price-to-sales ratio.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: The stocks must be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform, irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.



Here are five of the 23 stocks that qualified the screening:



Caleres is a leading footwear retailer and wholesaler in the United States, China, Canada and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded and private-label athletic, casual and dress footwear products to women, men and children. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family, with convenient, curated and affordable collections.



Caleres’ retail shoe stores provide branded athletic, casual and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Converse, Crocs, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Asics, New Balance, Under Armour, Bearpaw, Timberland, Sperry and Dr. Martens. It also provides company-owned and licensed brands, such as Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Zodiac, Circus by Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, and Ryka. CAL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.



Plains All American, a master limited partnership, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined products in the United States and Canada. The partnership operates in the Permian Basin, South Texas/Eagle Ford area, Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast in the United States, and Manito, South Saskatchewan and Rainbow in Canada.



Plains All American benefits from its widespread Permian operation, cost-saving initiatives, joint ventures and asset divestitures, which will support operations over the long term. PAA’s strong cash flow will help strengthen the balance sheet. PAA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.



TravelCenters of America operates travel centers and stand-alone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services.



TravelCenters of America also operates full-service and quick-service restaurants, and various customer amenities. It operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. TA currently has a Value Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Green Dot is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. The company offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni-channel national distribution platform. It also allows third-party partners to access its banking and technology assets for offering their financial services directly to consumers via private distribution platforms.



Based in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. The company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service account programs is appreciable. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid to long term. The GDOT stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.



Grand Rapids, MI-based UFP Industries is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction markets. It has been gaining from the diversity of markets, higher organic unit sales, solid contributions from buyouts, product innovation and an improved pricing model. UFP Industries' industrial and construction segments are experiencing favorable growth trends and profitability, given normalized retail demand.



UFP Industries is poised to benefit from a solid U.S. residential market, and more demand for repair and remodeling activities. Also, buyout gains and shareholders' rewards are expected to work in its favor. The UFPI stock has a Value Score of A and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.



