Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Enticing EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at a bargain. But even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its shortcomings.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

Although P/E is by far the most popular valuation metric, the more complicated EV-to-EBITDA does a better job in working out the fair market value of a firm. Often viewed as a better substitute to P/E, this ratio offers a clearer picture of a company’s valuation and its earnings potential.



EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



EBITDA, the other element of the ratio, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability as it strips out non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more appealing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio signals that a stock is potentially undervalued.



EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Another key downside of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making entity. Moreover, a company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies incurring losses but are EBITDA-positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



However, EV-to-EBITDA is also not without its shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The ratio varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital spending requirements.



As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 25 stocks that passed the screen:



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the United States and Canada. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



United Natural Foods has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.7% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI's current fiscal year earnings has been revised 19.4% upward over the last 60 days.



TravelCenters of America Inc. TA is the largest publicly traded full-service travel center network in the United States. TA, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TravelCenters of America has an expected year-over-year earnings growth of 362.6% for the current year. The consensus estimate for TA’s current-year earnings has been revised 52.4% upward over the last 60 days.



GMS Inc. GMS is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



GMS has an expected year-over-year earnings growth of 87.9% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS’ current fiscal year earnings has been revised 17.7% upward over the last 60 days.



Celestica Inc. CLS is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer and communications sectors. CLS, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A.



Celestica has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 26.5% for the current year. CLS’ consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 6.9% upward over the last 60 days.



Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG, together with its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services. CVLG, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A.



Covenant Logistics has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 229.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's current-year earnings has been revised 2.3% upward over the last 60 days.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

