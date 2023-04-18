Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Amazingly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios

Investors typically have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.



While P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.



Unum Group UNM, Sanofi SNY, KB Home KBH, PVH Corp. PVH and Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company.



EBITDA, the other element of the ratio, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability as it strips out non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.



Unlike P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies making losses but are EBITDA positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



However, EV-to-EBITDA is also not without its limitations and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The ratio varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital spending requirements.



Hence, a strategy entirely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with other major ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is, as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are our five picks out of the eight stocks that passed the screen:



Unum Group provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



Unum Group has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.7% upward over the last 60 days.



Sanofi manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries. SNY, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sanofi has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNY’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.2% upward over the last 60 days.



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KB Home’s current fiscal year earnings has been revised 29.5% upward over the last 60 days. KBH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.2%, on average.



PVH specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



PVH has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 13.6% upward over the past 60 days.



Telefonica Brasil is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of B.



Telefonica Brasil has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 10.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIV’s current-year earnings has been revised 8.3% upward over the past 60 days.



