Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Alluring EV/EBITDA Ratios

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors to handpick stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations.



Is EV/EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?



Although P/E is hands down the most widely used equity valuation ratio in the market, a relatively less-used metric called EV/EBITDA is often viewed as a better option as it offers a clearer picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. Unlike P/E that solely considers a company’s equity portion, EV/EBITDA determines its total value.



EV/EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



EBITDA, the other constituent, is a true reflection of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that depress net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Generally, the lower the EV/EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV/EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued and vice versa.



Unlikely P/E ratio, EV/EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet. Due to this reason, EV/EBITDA is generally used to value potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV/EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Also, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Meanwhile, EV/EBITDA is less open to manipulation and can also be used to value companies that are making loss but are EBITDA-positive.



Moreover, EV/EBITDA is a useful tool in assessing the value of companies that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. The ratio also allows the comparison of companies with different debt levels.



But EV/EBITDA has its limitations too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital requirements.



As such, a strategy solely based on EV/EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.



Screening Criteria



Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks:



EV/EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV/EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio the more attractive the stock is as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 17 stocks that passed the screen:



United States Cellular Corporation USM offers wireless telecommunications services in the United States. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 6.3% for the current year and a Value Score of A.



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN is a leader in risk and compliance solutions, offering insightful technology, industry expertise and data insights to clients globally. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 39.3% for the current year and a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Diamond S Shipping Inc. DSSI provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in international shipping markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 1,150% for the current year and a Value Score of A.



AZZ Inc. AZZ is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 4.4% for the current fiscal year and a Value Score of A.



Celestica Inc. CLS is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer and communications sectors. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year and a Value Score of A.



