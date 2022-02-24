PICK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (Symbol: PICK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.30, changing hands as low as $44.19 per share. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PICK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PICK's low point in its 52 week range is $39.08 per share, with $52.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.28.

