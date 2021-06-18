Pick Huntington Ingalls Stock For 20% Gain

After dropping to the lows of $153 in March 2020, the shares of Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) have recovered a substantial portion of their lost value. Given a stable financial performance during the pandemic and strong order backlog of $48 billion, Trefis believes that the stock has more room for growth. Huntington Ingalls is the largest military ship building company in the U.S. With the Department of Defense as a prime customer, the company is engaged in many high-priority defense programs. Notably, the government and commercial customers contributed 97% and 3% of total revenues, respectively. Our interactive dashboard analysis highlights Huntington Ingalls’ stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008. recession.

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as Covid-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as Covid-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war From 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 90% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here’s how HII and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

1/1/2010: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock vs S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

HII stock remained fairly level at $37 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to the level of around $39 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out). In comparison, the S&P 500 Index first fell 51% in the wake of the recession before recovering 48% by January 2010.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Fundamentals Look Strong

Huntington Ingalls’ revenues observed a 15% growth from $8.2 billion in 2018 to $9.4 billion in 2020. The net income margin declined slightly from 7.4% in 2018 to 10.2% in 2020 due to higher product costs. However, the company increased its dividend per share by 40% from $3.02/share in 2018 to $4.23/share in 2020. Notably, the company reported a strong order backlog of $48 billion per recent filings.

CONCLUSION

Phases of Covid-19 crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases Since late 2020: Weak quarterly results, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Given the company’s stable financial performance, a huge order backlog, and consistent shareholder returns, Trefis believes that the stock has more room for growth.

