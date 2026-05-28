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BFH

Pick Up This Deal Even Lower Than Director Fawcett Did

May 28, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 21, Bread Financial Holdings Inc's Director, John J. Fawcett, invested $60,328.14 into 698 shares of BFH, for a cost per share of $86.43. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Fawcett, with shares changing hands as low as $85.91 per share. Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Bread Financial Holdings Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, BFH's low point in its 52 week range is $49.17 per share, with $99.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.91. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BFH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/21/2026 John J. Fawcett Director 698 $86.43 $60,328.14

The current annualized dividend paid by Bread Financial Holdings Inc is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/29/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BFH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

BFH+Dividend+History+Chart

BFH makes up 4.93% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further BFH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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