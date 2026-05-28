Pick Up This Deal Even Lower Than Director Fawcett Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 21, Bread Financial Holdings Inc's Director, John J. Fawcett, invested $60,328.14 into 698 shares of BFH, for a cost per share of $86.43. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Fawcett, with shares changing hands as low as $85.91 per share. Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFH's low point in its 52 week range is $49.17 per share, with $99.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.91. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BFH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2026 John J. Fawcett Director 698 $86.43 $60,328.14

The current annualized dividend paid by Bread Financial Holdings Inc is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/29/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BFH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

BFH makes up 4.93% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA)

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Further BFH Research:

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