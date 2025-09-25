Markets
Pick Up This Deal Even Lower Than Chief Executive Officer Blunt Did

September 25, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 2, F&G Annuities & Life Inc's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher O. Blunt, invested $238,147.00 into 7,000 shares of FG, for a cost per share of $34.02. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG) and achieve a cost basis 5.9% cheaper than Blunt, with shares changing hands as low as $32.01 per share. It should be noted that Blunt has collected $0.22/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 5.3% on their purchase from a total return basis. F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

F&G Annuities & Life Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, FG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.01 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.32. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/27/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $35.96 $359,618.00
03/27/2025 Michael L. Gravelle EVP, General Counsel & Corp S 7,000 $36.00 $252,000.00
05/09/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $30.80 $307,953.00
05/12/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $31.31 $469,650.00
05/16/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $32.11 $160,550.00
05/15/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $30.78 $461,700.00
05/19/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 6,000 $31.88 $191,280.00
09/02/2025 Christopher O. Blunt Chief Executive Officer 7,000 $34.02 $238,147.00

The current annualized dividend paid by F&G Annuities & Life Inc is $0.88/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/16/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FG+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

