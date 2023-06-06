PICK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (Symbol: PICK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.48, changing hands as high as $40.66 per share. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PICK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PICK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.86 per share, with $48.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.67.

