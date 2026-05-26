Markets
GEL

Pick Up This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Senior Vice President Gaspard Did

May 26, 2026 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 18, Genesis Energy L.P.'s Senior Vice President, Garland G. Gaspard, invested $201,635.60 into 12,340 shares of GEL, for a cost per share of $16.34. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Gaspard, with shares changing hands as low as $16.16 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Genesis Energy L.P. Chart

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.7601 per share, with $18.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.10. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GEL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/18/2026 Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President 12,340 $16.34 $201,635.60

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further GEL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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