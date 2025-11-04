Pick Up This Bargain Even Cheaper Than EVP, Chief Financial Officer Brennan Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on October 24, Selective Insurance Group Inc's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Sean Brennan, invested $205,658.73 into 2,700 shares of SIGI, for a cost per share of $76.17. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) and achieve a cost basis 3.5% cheaper than Brennan, with shares changing hands as low as $73.54 per share. Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.75 per share, with $103.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.64. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SIGI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/25/2025 Terrence W. Cavanaugh Director 2,000 $75.72 $151,430.00 07/25/2025 Joseph Eppers EVP, Chief Investment Officer 1,402 $76.82 $107,701.64 07/28/2025 John J. Marchioni President and CEO 3,200 $77.89 $249,248.00 07/28/2025 Thomas A. McCarthy Director 2,500 $77.42 $193,550.00 08/01/2025 Robert Kelly Doherty Director 1,500 $77.00 $115,500.00 10/24/2025 Patrick Sean Brennan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,700 $76.17 $205,658.73

The current annualized dividend paid by Selective Insurance Group Inc is $1.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 11/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SIGI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

