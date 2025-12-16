Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director McMullen Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 9, Mach Natural Resources LP's Director, William Wallace McMullen, invested $372,225.00 into 30,000 shares of MNR, for a cost per share of $12.41. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) and achieve a cost basis 7.2% cheaper than McMullen, with shares changing hands as low as $11.51 per share. Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.93 per share, with $18.9973 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MNR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2025 William Wallace McMullen Director 3,085 $14.39 $44,393.15 11/14/2025 William Wallace McMullen Director 4,608 $11.85 $54,604.80 11/17/2025 Tom L. Ward See Remarks 83,370 $11.99 $1,000,021.50 11/25/2025 Tom L. Ward See Remarks 43,660 $11.45 $499,907.00 11/26/2025 Tom L. Ward See Remarks 40,000 $11.63 $465,200.00 12/09/2025 William Wallace McMullen Director 30,000 $12.41 $372,225.00

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 MCOM shares outstanding history

 HTBK Price Target

 SCHN Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.