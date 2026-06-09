Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Horowitz Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 26, Barnwell Industries, Inc.'s Director, Joshua Horowitz, invested $4,654.65 into 4,433 shares of BRN, for a cost per share of $1.05. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: BRN) and achieve a cost basis 1.9% cheaper than Horowitz, with shares changing hands as low as $1.03 per share. Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRN's low point in its 52 week range is $0.9207 per share, with $2.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.03. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BRN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2026 Joshua Horowitz Director 4,433 $1.05 $4,654.65

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Further BRN Research:

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