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BRN

Pick Up This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Horowitz Did

June 09, 2026 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 26, Barnwell Industries, Inc.'s Director, Joshua Horowitz, invested $4,654.65 into 4,433 shares of BRN, for a cost per share of $1.05. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: BRN) and achieve a cost basis 1.9% cheaper than Horowitz, with shares changing hands as low as $1.03 per share. Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Chart

Looking at the chart above, BRN's low point in its 52 week range is $0.9207 per share, with $2.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.03. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BRN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2026 Joshua Horowitz Director 4,433 $1.05 $4,654.65

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further BRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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