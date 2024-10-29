Piche Resources Unveils Promising Uranium Results

Piche Resources Limited (AU:PR2) has released an update.

Piche Resources Limited has announced promising drill results from its Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia, highlighting both high-grade and extensive zones of mineralization. The drilling program has not only confirmed historical data but also revealed potential new northwest structural controls, indicating a significant expansion opportunity. These findings could enhance Piche’s position in the uranium market, attracting attention from investors keen on uranium prospects.

