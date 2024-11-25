News & Insights

Piche Resources Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Piche Resources Limited (AU:PR2) has released an update.

Piche Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

