Piche Resources Sees Strong Support at AGM

Piche Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

