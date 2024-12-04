News & Insights

Piche Resources Director Increases Stake Significantly

December 04, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Piche Resources Limited (AU:PR2) has released an update.

Piche Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Pablo Marcet, with an acquisition of 500,000 shares and 999,999 options across three classes. This change in director’s interest reflects a strategic move under the company’s IPO prospectus, enhancing the director’s stake in the company. These securities are subject to a two-year escrow period, indicating a long-term commitment to the company’s growth and stability.

