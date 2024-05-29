PICC Property & Casualty Co Sets AGM for Strategic Decisions

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 28, 2024, where stakeholders will review and vote on key corporate reports and the auditor’s findings for 2023. Shareholders will also decide on the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors and will consider a proposed issue of RMB 12 billion in capital supplementary bonds over the next 24 months. The registration of share transfers will be halted from June 25 to June 28, during which shareholders must lodge transfer documents to vote at the AGM.

