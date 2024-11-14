News & Insights

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Sees Insurance Premium Growth

November 14, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co. reported a 4.8% increase in original insurance premium income for the period from January to October 2024, reaching RMB 460,927 million. Notable growth was seen in liability insurance with an 11.6% rise and accidental injury and health insurance at 8.5%. Despite a dip in credit and surety insurance by 6.9%, the overall performance highlights a robust market presence.

