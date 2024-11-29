News & Insights

Stocks

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Announces Key Board Election

November 29, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PICC Property & Casualty Co. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to vote on the appointment of Ms. Ding Xiangqun as a non-executive director. This meeting will be crucial for shareholders, as their participation is required to approve this significant board change. Investors in the company will be keen to see how this development could impact the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:2328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.