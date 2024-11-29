PICC Property & Casualty Co. Announces Key Board Election

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to vote on the appointment of Ms. Ding Xiangqun as a non-executive director. This meeting will be crucial for shareholders, as their participation is required to approve this significant board change. Investors in the company will be keen to see how this development could impact the company’s strategic direction.

