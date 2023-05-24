PICC Property & Casualty Co - ADR (PPCCY) Declares $1.70 Dividend

PICC Property & Casualty Co - ADR said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.70 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.34%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PICC Property & Casualty Co - ADR is 33.76. The forecasts range from a low of 33.16 to a high of $35.02. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of 31.88.

The projected annual revenue for PICC Property & Casualty Co - ADR is 522,360MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 34K shares.

