PICC Property & Casualty Announces Interim Dividend Details

PICC Property & Casualty Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.208 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2024, with the payment to be made in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.091093. The ex-dividend date is set for October 31, 2024, and the payment will be distributed on December 27, 2024. Investors should note the withholding tax details applicable to non-resident shareholders.

