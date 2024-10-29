News & Insights

Stocks

PICC Property & Casualty Announces Interim Dividend Details

October 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.208 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2024, with the payment to be made in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.091093. The ex-dividend date is set for October 31, 2024, and the payment will be distributed on December 27, 2024. Investors should note the withholding tax details applicable to non-resident shareholders.

For further insights into HK:2328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.