PICC Property and Casualty Company (PPCCF) Price Target Increased by 97.64% to 2.50

The average one-year price target for PICC Property and Casualty Company (OTCPK:PPCCF) has been revised to $2.50 / share. This is an increase of 97.64% from the prior estimate of $1.26 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.79 to a high of $3.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.87% from the latest reported closing price of $1.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in PICC Property and Casualty Company. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPCCF is 0.44%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.74% to 1,467,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 169,797K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 125,000K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,868K shares , representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPCCF by 112.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,091K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,599K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPCCF by 9.71% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 93,158K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,902K shares , representing an increase of 29.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPCCF by 50.39% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90,584K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,230K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPCCF by 4.86% over the last quarter.

