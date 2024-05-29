News & Insights

PICC P&C Proposes RMB 12 Billion Bond Issuance

May 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Company Limited has announced a proposal for the issuance of capital supplementary bonds worth up to RMB 12 billion over a 24-month period following approval at the 2023 AGM. Due to delays in the original issuance within the authorized period, the Board is seeking renewed approval to enhance the company’s solvency. The issuance is contingent on shareholder and regulatory approvals, with details to be outlined in an upcoming circular.

