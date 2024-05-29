PICC P&C Co Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property and Casualty Co has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.489 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with shareholder approval obtained on 28 June 2024. Shareholders must note the ex-dividend date on 05 July 2024 to be eligible, and the dividend payment is set for 09 August 2024. The announcement also outlines withholding tax details, with various tax rates applied depending on shareholder residency and applicable tax treaties.

For further insights into HK:2328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.