PICC P&C to Appoint New Auditors for 2024

PICC Property & Casualty Co has announced its plans to appoint Ernst & Young as its international auditor and Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its domestic auditor for the fiscal year 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting. The company’s current auditors, PwC, will step down after the meeting, and have expressed no disagreements regarding the change. The proposed appointment comes with a maximum audit fee cap of RMB 19.5 million.

