News & Insights

Stocks

PICC P&C to Appoint New Auditors for 2024

May 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co has announced its plans to appoint Ernst & Young as its international auditor and Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its domestic auditor for the fiscal year 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting. The company’s current auditors, PwC, will step down after the meeting, and have expressed no disagreements regarding the change. The proposed appointment comes with a maximum audit fee cap of RMB 19.5 million.

For further insights into HK:2328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.