Picard revives jumbo sustainability-linked bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Jun 28 (IFR) - French frozen food company Picard is reviving a €1.71bn multi-tranche sustainability-linked high-yield bond much wider than where it had first hoped to bring it, two months after the company was unable to reach a compromise with investors on pricing.

The Lion Capital-owned company is playing it a bit safer this time around, adding two more banks to the line-up, cutting the length of the deal's maturities and offering chunkier yields. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been added as joint global co-ordinators to the original line-up of Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

In addition, the tenors have been switched up. The company (B3/B/B) on Monday announced three sustainability-linked tranches: €1.4bn in senior secured notes split between a €450m minimum five-year non-call two fixed-rate bond (issued via Picard Groupe) and a €450m five-year non-call one floating-rate bond (issued via Lion/Polaris Lux 4), and also a €310m six-year non-call 2.5 senior note (issued via Picard Bondco).

When Picard dropped the original €1.71bn sustainability-linked bond on April 23, citing market conditions, it was the first European high-yield deal to be pulled in almost a year and also a blow to the burgeoning sustainability-linked sector – the three-part issue would have been the largest in that format to be priced in the European junk market.

Investors speaking to IFR at the time said Picard could have placed the bonds, but would not budge on pricing. Investor interest was 25bp wider than the level the company was comfortable with. The pulled bond had consisted of a €1.2bn seven-year non-call one senior secured floater, €250m of seven non-call three senior secured fixed-rate bonds, and a €260m fixed-rate eight non-call three senior.

On the initial deal, leads had been talking the secured bonds in the mid-to-high 3s. At that level, investors – especially price-sensitive CLO buyers looking at the FRN – did not want to bite.

Investors were hoping for something around the 4% mark, but the company was unwilling to pay 100bp over its outstanding 2023s, which were bid at 3.08% at the time.

This time around initial price talk is in the low 4s for the senior secured bonds, and in the high 5s for the senior notes.

JP Morgan is B&D on the fixed-rate senior secured notes, while Goldman Sachs is B&D on the floating-rate senior secured notes and Credit Suisse is B&D on the senior notes. Investor meetings are set to be held for the next two days, through Tuesday.

The original deal had seen Goldman Sachs as B&D on the senior secureds, and Credit Suisse on the seniors.

"It seems like what they've done should address the concerns we had heard about the original deal," said a banker away from the deal. "There was a deal there [in April] but Picard didn't want to pay. Now they seem willing to pay up."

In addition, the company has upped the fixed-rate portion of the deal, which should "help drive more investors into the book", he said.

Dividend Recap



Picard is offering investors a 12.5bp step-up for its CO2 emissions sustainability performance target and/or 12.5bp for its energy consumption sustainability performance target.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to redeem the company's bonds, and to fund a €274m dividend to private equity owner Lion Capital - €2m less than the first deal's potential pay-out.

The banker away said that he wasn't surprised that Picard chose to keep the dividend recap in the deal's use of proceeds.

"The bigger issue with the dividend was the way that [the company] marketed their Ebitda," said the banker away. "Picard was a business that benefited massively from Covid-19, and they said that they would keep the same Ebitda [in April] on a go-forward basis."

This time around, the deal's offering memorandum presents 'normalized sales and normalized Ebitda' - in which the company attempts to illustrate the potential impact of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Picard estimates that the positive impact of the pandemic on its turnover for the year ended March 2020 was about €35m, and that this bounce continued through the following year.

It says Covid-19 "significantly affected our turnover for the year ended March 31, 2021."

However, the end of the pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the company's results, says the offering memorandum.

The new bonds will repay Picard's €1.25bn senior secured floaters due in November 2023 and the €310m SUNs due in November 2024. The floater was seen pre-announcement at around 3%, according to MarketAxess data.

