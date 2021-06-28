Picard revives jumbo sustainability-linked bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Jun 28 (IFR) - French frozen food company Picard is reviving a €1.71bn multi-tranche sustainability-linked high-yield bond much wider than where it had first hoped to bring it, two months after the company was unable to reach a compromise with investors on pricing.

The company is playing it a bit safer this time around after it was forced to pull its first attempt, adding two more banks to the line-up, cutting the length of the deal's maturities and offering chunkier yields.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been added as joint global co-ordinators to the original line-up of Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

In addition, the tenors have been switched up. The company (B3/B/B) on Monday announced three sustainability-linked tranches: €1.4bn in senior secured notes split between a €450m minimum five-year non-call two fixed-rate bond (issued via Picard Groupe) and a €450m five-year non-call one floating-rate bond (issued via Lion/Polaris Lux 4), and also a €310m in six-year non-call 2.5 senior notes (issued via Picard Bondco).

The pulled bond had consisted of a €1.2bn seven-year non-call one senior secured floater, €250m of seven non-call three senior secured fixed-rate bonds, and a €260m fixed-rate eight non-call three senior.

Initial price talk is in the low 4s for the senior secured bonds, and in the high 5s for the senior notes.

On the initial deal, leads had been talking the secured bonds in the mid-to-high 3s. At that level, investors – especially price-sensitive CLO buyers looking at the FRN – did not want to bite.

Investors were hoping for something around the 4% mark, but the company was unwilling to pay 100bp over its outstanding 2023s, which were bid at 3.08% at the time.

JP Morgan is B&D on the fixed-rate senior secured notes, while Goldman Sachs is B&D on the floating-rate senior secured notes and Credit Suisse is B&D on the senior notes. Investor meetings are set to be held for the next two days, through Tuesday.

The original deal had seen Goldman Sachs as B&D on the senior secureds, and Credit Suisse on the seniors.

Cold shoulder

Picard pulled the original €1.71bn sustainability-linked bond issue on April 23, citing market conditions.

It was the first European high-yield deal to be pulled in almost a year and also a blow to the burgeoning sustainability-linked sector – the three-part issue would have been the largest in that format to be priced in the European junk market.

However, investors speaking to IFR at the time said Picard could have placed the bonds, but was unwilling to compromise on pricing. Investor interest was 25bp wider than the level the company was comfortable with.

Picard is offering investors a 12.5bp step-up for its CO2 emissions sustainability performance target and/or 12.5bp for its energy consumption sustainability performance target.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to redeem the company's bonds, and to fund a dividend.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)

