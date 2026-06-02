BioTech
PMI

Picard Medical Reports Successful In Vivo Implant Studies For Emperor TAH; Stock Up

June 02, 2026 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), a medical device manufacturer, announced the successful completion of an acute in vivo implant study series using the company's Emperor Total Artificial Heart (Emperor TAH) Platform at the University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Centre in Tucson.

Picard is the parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, the company that made the world's first and only total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada.

The Emperor TAH is being developed as a fully implantable artificial heart platform intended to provide long-term circulatory support for patients with advanced biventricular heart failure without the need for external pneumatic drivers.

The studies were conducted in collaboration with researchers and surgical teams at The University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Centre Tucson.

The animal study evaluated the latest iteration of the Emperor TAH, an electromechanically actuated system built on the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH), which advances patient mobility and supports the future development of a fully implantable artificial heart system.

In the study, three acute implant procedures were successfully completed, and across all study procedures, the Emperor TAH demonstrated stable hemodynamic support with observations consistent with physiologic autoregulatory behaviour.

And no device-related intraoperative failures were observed according to the firm.

Importantly, the independent dual-motor ventricular system demonstrated stable, full circulatory support across all acute in vivo implant study procedures.

PMI has traded between $0.11 and $13.68 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.16, up 14.17%.

Following the news, in the pre-market, PMI is surging 136.97% at $0.40.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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