Picard Medical Q2 Net Loss Widens, Despite Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Picard Medical Inc. (PMI), a producer of medical device products, Friday reported a wider net loss for the second quarter due to higher interest expenses, even though revenue increased from last year.

For the three-month period, the company reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.52 million or $0.85 per share, compared to a loss of $4.72 million or $0.59 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue went up to $2.13 million from $0.69 million for the comparable period last year.

The shares are currently trading 2.57 percent higher, at $7.18.

