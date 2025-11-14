Picard Medical Loss Narrows In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), a holding company that owns SynCardia Systems, LLC, a medical technology company, on Friday reported its loss per share narrowed in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, loss per share was $0.19 versus $0.87 last year.

EBIT loss widened to $10.43 million from $6.21 million in the previous year.

EBITDA loss narrowed to $3.49 million from $4.44 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $1.19 million from $0.88 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, 3.69% lesser at $2.3500 on the New York Stock Exchange.

