BioTech
PMI

Picard Medical To Incorporate Extra Design Component Into SynCardia Total Artificial Heart Design

January 06, 2026 — 08:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), Tuesday announced its decision to incorporate an additional design component of an FDA-cleared accessory, CPC1 "Connector Covers", into its SynCardia Total Artificial Heart design, improving patient safety and quality of life.

The CPC Connector Covers are expected to offer an extra layer of protection over the metal release buttons that are found on the STAH CPC connectors which externally connect SynCardia Drivers to the two pneumatic drive cannulas of the STAH ventricles.

The rollout is expected to be incorporated into standard clinical practice for patients in the U.S. starting January 15, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, PMI is trading at $1.69, up 0.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.