Picard Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split For NYSE American Listing Compliance; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC, announced that its board has approved the implementation of a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of Picard Medical's issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split is intended to support continued compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.

Picard's stockholders at the July 17, 2026 annual meeting authorised a reverse stock split of the company's common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-15 to 1-for-50, and the board subsequently determined to effect the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-50.

The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2026.

The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of trading on August 3, 2026, under the existing NYSE American ticker symbol, "PMI".

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every fifty (50) issued and outstanding shares of Picard's common stock will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock for stockholders of record as of the close of trading on July 31, 2026.

Picard's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, will act as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split.

"The Reverse Stock Split is an important step in supporting our continued listing on NYSE American while positioning Picard Medical for our next phase of growth," said Richard Fang, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercialises the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first total artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada.

The company said that it remains focused on commercial strategy for the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart and expanding its adoption while advancing development of the Emperor next-generation total artificial heart platform.

PMI has traded between $0.10 and $13.68 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.12, down 4.14%.

In the pre-market, PMI is down 26.22% at $0.08.

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