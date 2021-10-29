Piaggio's 9-mth profit margins fall on one-off costs, supply woes

Oct 28 (Reuters) - One-off costs and supply issues hit Piaggio's profitability in the first nine months of the year, overshadowing a rise in core profits and sending shares down more than 6%.

The scooter maker said its core profit margin rose 14.6%, down from an increase of 15.1% in the same period last year, dented by non-recurring costs and the lingering effects of the pandemic on the supply chain in India and Asia.

However, its earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28.5% in the first nine months of the year to 192.9 million euros ($224.77 million) on the back of sales increasing 32.7% to 1.32 billion euros.

"The shares are down because margins were disappointing," a Milan-based trader said, citing a one-off cost of 4 million euros for recall campaigns due to suppliers' mistakes.

In a slide presentation of its quarterly results Piaggio said that the cost would be fully recovered.

"Raising productivity continues to be our objective, in order to mitigate the obvious complications in global supplies," Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno said in a statement.

The producer of the iconic Vespa scooter did not provide any guidance due to continued uncertainty linked to the pandemic and procurement issues.

By 1401 GMT, the stock was down 6.9% compared with a 0.4% fall in Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

