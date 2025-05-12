$PI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,931,647 of trading volume.

$PI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PI:

$PI insiders have traded $PI stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 93,092 shares for an estimated $18,730,036 .

. JEFFREY DOSSETT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 18,624 shares for an estimated $3,211,060 .

. CHRIS PH.D. DIORIO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,679 shares for an estimated $1,161,751 .

. HUSSEIN MECKLAI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,903 shares for an estimated $537,781 .

. CARY BAKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,342 shares for an estimated $267,139 .

. CATHAL G PHELAN (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,472 shares for an estimated $216,214.

$PI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PI stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/03 and 0 sales.

