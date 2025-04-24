$PI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $95,253,076 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PI:
$PI Insider Trading Activity
$PI insiders have traded $PI stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,068,092 shares for an estimated $213,717,383.
- CHRIS PH.D. DIORIO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 70,859 shares for an estimated $13,285,830.
- CARY BAKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 17,342 shares for an estimated $3,340,610.
- JEFFREY DOSSETT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 18,624 shares for an estimated $3,211,060.
- HUSSEIN MECKLAI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,903 shares for an estimated $2,585,308.
- CATHAL G PHELAN (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,021 shares for an estimated $2,535,405.
$PI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PI stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 473,721 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,812,712
- INVESCO LTD. removed 432,901 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,883,199
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 424,851 shares (+3824.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,713,856
- UBS GROUP AG added 287,465 shares (+373.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,757,165
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 286,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,571,814
- NORGES BANK added 276,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,099,604
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC added 274,764 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,912,218
$PI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
