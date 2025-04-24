$PI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $95,253,076 of trading volume.

$PI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PI:

$PI insiders have traded $PI stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,068,092 shares for an estimated $213,717,383 .

. CHRIS PH.D. DIORIO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 70,859 shares for an estimated $13,285,830 .

. CARY BAKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 17,342 shares for an estimated $3,340,610 .

. JEFFREY DOSSETT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 18,624 shares for an estimated $3,211,060 .

. HUSSEIN MECKLAI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,903 shares for an estimated $2,585,308 .

. CATHAL G PHELAN (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,021 shares for an estimated $2,535,405.

$PI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PI stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

