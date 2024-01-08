PI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.92, changing hands as high as $85.37 per share. Impinj Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PI's low point in its 52 week range is $48.39 per share, with $144.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.