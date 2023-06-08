PI FINANCIAL CORP Upgrades MAG Silver (TSX:MAG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, PI FINANCIAL CORP upgraded their outlook for MAG Silver (TSX:MAG) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAG Silver. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAG is 0.22%, a decrease of 57.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 59,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,715K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAG by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 5,418K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 5,262K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 32.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAG by 17.49% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 4,897K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 4,367K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,196K shares, representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAG by 35.03% over the last quarter.

