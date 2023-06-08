PI FINANCIAL CORP Maintains Benchmark Metals (TSX:BNCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, PI FINANCIAL CORP maintained coverage of Benchmark Metals (TSX:BNCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 355.08% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benchmark Metals is 1.48. The forecasts range from a low of 1.46 to a high of $1.52. The average price target represents an increase of 355.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 15,385K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 10,463K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,790K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,126K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNCH by 3.83% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,000K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

